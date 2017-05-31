Did Kim & Kanye West Reconcile After 6 Week Separation? Report Claims They Did

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly came closer to splitting than we ever thought! The couple have been fighting for their marriage after spending six weeks apart, according to a heartbreaking new report!

Kim Kardashian wouldn’t let her love for Kanye West, 40, go! They reportedly spent at least six weeks apart from each other, according to Life & Style magazine. The 36 year-old mother was reportedly struggling in Los Angeles alone with the kids while Kayne was hard at work on his music in Wyoming. “Kim understands that Kanye needs to be in a creative zone when he’s working, but she was frustrated by his total withdrawal,” a source told Ok! magazine. “They’re on different paths,” an insider told L&S, “and don’t connect anymore.” The couple reportedly hadn’t been on the same page after their brutal year in 2016, but Kim reminded Kanye they had something worth fighting for. The story was “false” and “absolutely untrue,” Kim’s publicist told HollywoodLife.com.

Rumors flew that Kayne had secretly traveled to Paris during their time apart while Kim stayed in Los Angles with their two young toddlers North, 3, and Saint, 1. Kim’s publicist denied the story to Life & Style. She reportedly still has been faith that they can turn their relationship around. “She really wanted to give their marriage one more shot,” the source told the mag. “She hopes the trial separation will make them realize how much they do love each other.”

Kim reportedly called Kanye while he was in Wyoming and begged him to get a plane back to LA. “She let him know that she felt like they were falling apart,” the Ok! source added. “She said he needed to come home and focus on his family.” Kim went through a terrifying experience when she was robbed at gunpoint in Oct. 2016. Kanye ended up in the hospital just a month later when he had a breakdown. After all that, the rapper reportedly realized he need to be there for his wife so he flew back to Los Angeles on May 23, the day before their third wedding anniversary.

They had a super fun day with their daughter North and her cousin Penelope Disick, 4, at Disneyland. Kanye even treated his wife to lunch at Nobu for just the two of them. “Kanye’s been much more attentive to Kim’s needs,” the source told the mag. “They’re really connecting again. He’s determined to show her that she’s his top priority.” The couple reportedly have gone through some traumatic stuff over the past year, but they’ve been ready to put it all behind them. “There was plenty of collateral damage that stemmed from those episodes that threw their relationship in a bit of a tailspin, but they are now looking at this anniversary as sort of a rebirth,” a source close to Kim previously told HollywoodLife.com.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim and Kanye would ever split up? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.