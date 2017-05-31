Khloe Kardashian Allegedly Pregnant With Tristan’s Child, New Report Claims

Is Khloe Kardashian finally going to be a mother?! The reality star may be pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby, new speculation reveals. But is it too soon for them to take this step?

Things are going better than ever for Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Tristan Thompson, 26, and a new report claims they may even be expecting their first child together! The 32-year-old reportedly went to a wine tasting with her sisters on May 12, but noticeably opted not to indulge in any alcohol, leading to speculation that she could be with child, according to Star magazine. Tristan actually already has a son, Prince, born in Dec. 2016, with his ex, Jordan Craig, and seeing the boys together is reportedly what helped Khloe realize that the basketball star is exactly who she wants to father her children.

“Khloe wasn’t exactly thrilled when the news [that Jordan was pregnant with Tristan’s child] broke, but watching Tristan with his son changed everything,” a source tells the mag. “All Khloe’s ever wanted was to get married and start a family.” Indeed, things seem to be serious as ever between Khloe and Tristan less than a year into their relationship, although he has yet to take the next step and actually pop the question. However, considering his basketball team, The Cleveland Cavaliers, has been making an NBA playoff run, he’s obviously had a lot on his mind lately!

On June 1, the Cavs and Golden State Warriors will go head to head for the third year in a row in the NBA Finals. Khloe has been supporting her man throughout the playoffs, so obviously we can expect her to be present as the next round of games begins. Of course, there are those pesky rumors of a ‘Kardashian kurse,’ but the Cavs seem to be doing just fine with Khloe in attendance up until this point, so hopefully the streak continues!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe is pregnant!?

