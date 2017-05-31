Kendall Jenner Freaks Out Over Caitlyn Blasting Kris In Memoir: ‘That’s Insane’

Uh oh! Kendall Jenner is not taking well to dad Caitlyn blasting her mom Kris in her memoir. You’ve got to see the video where she freaks out, calling the book’s contents ‘insane.’

Things are about to get super heated on the upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as Kendall Jenner finds out how her dad Caitlyn, 67, trashed mama Kris, 61, in her memoir The Secrets of My Life. When the episode was taped, the book hadn’t been released yet and only Kris and daughter Kim Kardashian, 36, had read an advanced copy. “You read the whole thing? What did she say?” Kenny asks as Kim looks solemnly at her in a clip from the June 4 episode. Next it cuts to a frustrated and hurt looking Kris and it looks like her mom spilled the contents to the 21-year-old model, who yells “That’s insane mom. It’s insane!” while pounding her hands on the kitchen table.

Caitlyn’s tell-all hasn’t gone over well with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as we’ve seen in previous episodes. Kris was the first to read it, and she told Kim that the only nice thing she had to say about her former wife was that she was good at entertaining at a party once. The former Olympian also claimed that the final years of their marriage was “acrimonious misery.” Ouch!

Kim called out her former step-dad as being “unfair” and “hurtful” in the memoir. She told Ellen DeGeneres, 59, on her daytime talk show on Apr. 27 that, “My heart breaks for my mom, you know, because I feel like she’s been through so much and there’s, you know…[Caitlyn’s] promoting this book and she’s saying all these things and you know, I just don’t think it’s necessary, you know, and I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful.”

Ellen pressed her on if Caitlyn was being honest about her mother and she replied, “No, not with certain things about my mom and, you know, or other things. I mean, I feel like it’s taken her a really long time to be honest with herself, so I don’t expect her to be honest, you know, about [Kris] now, but it’s just so hurtful. Like I just, I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense.” Tune in to KUWTK on June 4 at 9pm on E! to see Kendall’s full reaction.

