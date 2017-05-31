Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx: Disguises & More Ways They Allegedly Keep Romance Hidden

REX/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have allegedly hidden a serious relationship for three years, and it hasn’t been easy. The reported couple are basically pros at sneaking around! How do they keep things so private?

It’s a rumor that’s followed them for years. Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx, 49, have allegedly been dating for more than three years, and have managed to keep their reported relationship under wraps, save for a few slip ups. They’ve allegedly put a lot of work into keeping things quiet, according to an insider who spoke to Life & Style. It’s all about disguises, secret trips, and sworn secrecy! For starters, they’ve apparently told their friends not to spill the beans!

“Their relationship is warm and passionate and very, very private. Only their closest friends are privy to their love affair,” the source told Life & Style. The original reason Katie and Jamie went totally quiet about allegedly dating is apparently because they feared Katie’s ex-husband, Tom Cruise, 54, would be angry that she was involved with one of his friends. The pair reportedly got together well after her 2012 divorce, but they just didn’t want to take any chances. So, they started being extra careful — to the point where they allegedly wore disguises!

“Katie would go to Jamie’s house and lie down in the back of a car so she wouldn’t be seen on the way in. Jamie and Katie also felt safe on yachts because no one would see them out on the water. [The secrecy] added passion,” the insider said. There was also that romantic rendezvous in Paris earlier in May, where they were spotted hopping on a private jet wearing wide-brimmed hats. Nice try, guys! Jamie laughed off the romance claims, calling it all “fake news.” Then, there was a dinner at a romantic restaurant in NYC on April 3, where they tried to go incognito wearing hats and sunglasses. It didn’t fool anyone!

Katie is getting antsy about taking their relationship public now, according to the insider, as Jamie’s allegedly the one pushing for such extreme privacy. “This is not at all how Katie saw her life going. But she will take this over nothing. Katie’s friends are telling her that if he isn’t willing to step up and be there for her as a true partner, it’s time for her to move on,” they said. “But she really loves him and can’t seem to let go.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jamie and Katie will ever go public with a relationship? Let us know!

