Kardashians & Jenners In Nasty ‘Family Civil War’ Amid Caitlyn & Kris Feud

Oh no! The Kardashians and Jenners are in the midst of a nasty war, as Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s feud rages on. At this point, everyone’s scrambling to take sides, but Kendall and Kylie feel stuck in the middle, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out more here.



“It’s like a family civil war inside the Jenner/Kardashian clan right now with everyone taking sides. Caitlyn and her sons are freaking out over Kim‘s recent revelations on TV that Kris will likely never talk to Caitlyn ever again. Kylie and Kendall are also upset over Caitlyn’s actions and they are struggling with being stuck in the middle of a stressful family feud that has been brewing for years. The youngest daughters love their father and their mother!” a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, Kim revealed on the May 28 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that there’s only a “two percent” chance Kris and Caitlyn will ever speak again — and that two percent is in reference to Kendall and Kylie (since there are two of them). Fortunately for Caitlyn, she still has her sons in her corner.

“Brandon and Brody [Jenner] respect their father’s lifestyle and are happy to have Caitlyn’s back in this drama while Kim, Kourt and Khloe are on Team Kris all the way. The family fight began during the divorce, continued when Caitlyn started her transition and was fueled more by Caitlyn’s tell-all book. Kris felt more hurt and betrayed every step of the way as things in the family continued to get worse,” our source adds. “Right now, this is a fractured family leaving the youngest girls, Kylie and Kendall, missing the good times of the past when everyone got along and they were all happy.”

“Caitlyn is equally upset about the whole situation. She is surprised at the backlash and divide in the family her book has created. Caitlyn feels like this is her truth to tell and everyone should respect that. It is unfair for the family to be angry with Catilyn for telling her story. Caitlyn wants to be able to talk to Kris, wants a future on their show and wants the family to heal,” our source concludes.

More of the family drama is expected to be show on the June 4 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — see the preview clip below. See pics of the Kardashians and Jenners during happier times, here!

