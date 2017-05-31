Kanye West Stressed Out Over Making New Music: Determined To Prove He ‘Hasn’t Lost A Step’

It’s been quiet on the Kanye West front when it comes to, well, everything, for a while now, and we’re hearing that the rapper is working on his comeback. Here’s the exclusive update on when you can expect new music from Ye!

“Kanye West is stressed over new music and how he is going to make his return to the rap and pop culture world,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively of the 39-year-old rapper of his hiatus from music. “He has obviously stayed lowkey since his meltdown,” the insider adds, referring to Ye’s hospitalization in November 2016, “But now he’s stressed on what to do to get back in the limelight without making it look like he has lost a step.” We’re sure he’ll have no problem!

It’s been ages since Kanye dropped a track, but don’t hold your breath for new material from the “Famous” rapper…because it could be a minute. “It’s looking like it will be a little bit before we see the return of Yeezy on our radios and award shows,” the insider reveals. It’s okay — we’ll wait patiently! After all, the really good stuff takes time, right?

Of course, Kanye hasn’t been sitting around; rather, he’s focused on his family these days. He just spent time with the lovely Kim Kardashian, 36, to celebrate their third wedding anniversary. The couple took the fam to Disneyland on May 23, and there were smiles all around! We couldn’t help but smile ourselves at the happy reunion between him and Kim, as they haven’t been photographed together in a while. Looks like all is well!

3 down, a lifetime to go…❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 24, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

