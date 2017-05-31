Justin Bieber Shows Off Chest In Hot New Shirtless Instagram Pic

Major swoon moment right here! Justin Bieber is looking super fine on Instagram in a new shirtless pic. The photo added on May 31 shows the pop star lying in bed with his chest on display and we can’t get enough!

Thatta boy, Justin Bieber, 23! The pop star went on an Instagram spree on May 31 with a bunch of different photos all over the place. But one in particular that stands out is where he lies in bed with his shirt off and smirks for the camera. The upside-down shot gives us a perfect view of Justin’s beautiful face and those stunning tattoos, and we’re not complaining! The caption-less photo has reached more than 900,000 likes and has fans gushing over JB wiht comments like, “I fall in love again” and “Hi my love. I really really love this photo and you. Amazing. I lose my breath.” So are we!

Aside from handsome social media pics, Justin has been having himself a productive week ever since he stopped by the Hamptons for Memorial Day weekend. The singer spent the day with his good friends Patrick Schwarzenegger, 23, and Abby Champion, 20, for a delicious bottle of wine. “Initially, Justin requested red wine, but the Wolffer server recommended Summer in a Bottle rose for a summer day and Bieber happily agreed,” Sarah Markowitz of AZIONE PR tells HollywoodLife.com. “They enjoyed the bottle and lounged and relaxed with their shoes off surrounded by the vines.” Sounds like a lovely getaway! He also made sure to say hello to the fans. “No one really bothered them except for a few hugs from other guests, and Justin was really nice to the few people that recognized him.”

It was also recently announced that Justin will be joining Ariana Grande, 23, in Manchester for a benefit concert honoring the victims in the Manchester attack. The show is called “One Love Manchester” and will take place on June 4. The performers will be joined by Miley Cyrus, 24, Take That, Niall Horan, 23, and more.

