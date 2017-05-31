Hillary Clinton Claps Back At Trump & Mocks His Covfefe Flub — See Hilarious Shade

‘Covfefe’ — a word accidentally coined by President Donald Trump via a misspelled tweet, just after midnight on May 31 — has been used against him a thousand times now. But it wasn’t till Hillary Clinton clapped back at him using the term that the internet truly went wild.

Covfefe — the word that launched a thousand memes — was introduced to the world by President Donald Trump, 70, on May 31, when just after midnight he tweeted one of the most convoluted and cryptic tweets that the internet had ever seen. “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” Trump tweeted, leaving the Twitterverse to interpret that “word” as they would through biting tweets and hysterical memes. Of course the person who ended up dissing Trump the most was his 2016 presidential nominee rival, Hillary Clinton, 69, who used the made up word in an impressive clap back.

People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017

“People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe,” the former Secretary of State tweeted on the same day the word was invented. SICK. BURN. The phrase that Hillary was referencing was “people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.” Hillary used the diss in a quote tweet of the president’s earlier message, “Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook and even Dems and DNC.” Click here to see pics of celebrities protesting Trump.

Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

Trump had been throwing shade at Hillary for criticizing the Democratic National Committee’s data operation that day during a Q&A session at Recode’s Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. “I mean, it was bankrupt,” she said, after stating she had “inherited nothing” after being selected as the 2016 nominee for the party. “It was on the verge of insolvency. Its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong. I had to inject money into it.”

