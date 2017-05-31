‘Game Of Thrones’: Does A Stark Family Pic Reveal A Major Character Death In Season 7?

The Stark Family is one of the most noble and loyal clans in all of Westeros, but that doesn’t mean they can’t kill. A new portrait of the group featured on the June 2 cover of EW may reveal a huge spoiler about someone who will die at the hand of a Stark in Season 7!

Game of Thrones is finally getting the band back together! We have good reason to believe the remaining members of the Stark Family — Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Arya (Maisie Williams), Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Sansa (Sophie Turner) — are reuniting during the show’s upcoming seventh season, a theory confirmed even more by this week’s Entertainment Weekly cover, which shows all the actors together in their GOT-themed costumes. But the cover went one step further by suggesting a MAJOR character death is about to go down when the show returns this summer.

As you can see in the photo above, there is a dagger clipped to Arya’s belt. That dagger looks really similar to a weapon that belongs to Lord Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) aka Little Finger. Little Finger has bragged before that blade was the only one like it in “the whole seven kingdoms.” Well then, how did Arya get her hands on it? Uh-oh. Click here to see pics of Game of Thrones characters’ wardrobe makeovers.

Perhaps the reason Arya has the knife is because she killed Petyr for all the horrible things he has done to her family, including the role he played in setting up Sansa’s horrific marriage to Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon). If Arya ends up killing Petyr WITH the knife, it would be a pretty poetic move, seeing as it is the same blade that was used against both her brother Bran and father Ned (Sean Bean). Very poetic indeed. We can’t wait to see what Arya is really up to when the series comes back this summer!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the EW Game of Thrones Season 7 cover? Do you believe the fan theory that major character is going to die in the upcoming season based on the Stark Family portrait? Give us all your thoughts below!

