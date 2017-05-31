Emily Ratajkowski Stands Up For The Beauty Of Bare Body In New Nude Pic

She’s SO cheeky! Emily Ratajkowski showed off her fully nude behind and more in a throwback photo from 2015 that her friend posted on Instagram. It’s sexy, risque, and everything you’d expect from her!

She’s never been one to shy away from a sexy photo! Emily Ratajkowski, 25, continued her provocative trend when she posed for a nude photo back in 2015 and her friend just took to Instagram to share it. Emily’s friend, Lara Pia Arrobio posted the eye-catching snap, which features the Gone Girl actress standing in front of a balcony with her back towards the camera and her brunette locks sporting a ponytail. In the photo, her behind is completely exposed as she has her arms folded across her chest and her head slightly turned looking to the left.

Emily has posted numerous raunchy photos and videos of herself alone and with celebrity friends on social media. In fact, it was just last weekend that she made headlines when she posted a video wearing a frilled bikini while hanging by a pool on vacation in Austin, Texas. She also posted a photo from that same vacation in which she again put her behind on full display while jumping in the local Texas pool with her mother. This girl truly loves to have and showcase sexy fun times!

In addition to her good time in Texas, Emily was one of many celebrities who enjoyed their stay in Cannes where she showed off her toned abs in another stylish bikini. The Blurred Lines beauty has shown she is busier than ever with her equally good looking high profile friends including Bella Hadid, 20, and Hailey Baldwin, 20, and she doesn’t seem ready to stop anytime soon. One thing we know for sure is that we will definitely be paying attention to her future fun outings and photos!

