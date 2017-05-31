Trump Slams ‘Sick’ Kathy Griffin: ‘Barron Having Hard Time’ With Her Offensive Video

REX/Shutterstock

Of course President Donald Trump had something to say about Kathy Griffin’s controversial protest project! Kathy’s admittedly offensive video showed her holding Trump’s decapitated head, and it’s apparently freaking out his 11-year-old son, Barron.

Did you really think that President Donald Trump, 70, wouldn’t respond to Kathy Griffin‘s pic and accompanying video? Obviously, he did in the early hours of the next day, May 31. He had to follow up covfefe hoopla somehow! Trump called out Kathy’s controversial, scary shoot that showed her swinging around his fake head covered in blood. It apparently didn’t sit well with his youngest son, Barron Trump, who’s just 11 years old.

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” he tweeted. His words are actually valid. Barron’s just a child, and seeing his father’s decapitated (fake) head is probably enough to give him nightmares. Kathy apologized for the video before Trump sent the tweet, though. The comedian took to Twitter to express her deep “regrets” for the gruesome video on May 30, asking for photographer Tyler Shields to take down everything from the shoot.

“”I’m a comic,” she said. “I cross the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it. I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong.” Kathy immediately got criticized for the shoot after it was posted. Even the extremist of anti-Trump individuals thought it was terrible. Her good friend and NYE co-host Anderson Cooper even weighed in on the video and photo, lest people think he’s okay with her actions: “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate” he wrote on Twitter. Ouch!

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

