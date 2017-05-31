Demi Lovato Answers Fan’s Fervent Pleas To Play Ariana’s Manchester Benefit Show

Despite the star-studded lineup, Demi Lovato is not playing Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit show on June 4, and now we know why. See Demi’s surprising response to a fan who asked her why she won’t be performing.

“@ArianaGrande Why will not Demi (@ddlovato) participate? She sent beautiful messages of support,” a fan inquired on Instagram on May 30, tagging Ariana Grande, 23, and Demi Lovato, 24, on a photo of a laundry list of everyone performing at the One Love Manchester benefit concert. Demi then shocked fans by responding in the comments! “Cause I wasn’t asked,” she wrote, making it clear that she did not want to be accused of turning down an offer. Demi has always been honest with fans, and we don’t blame her for wanting to clear the air.

Demi did send a supportive message following the tragic terrorist attack at Ariana’s concert in Manchester on May 22, which left 23 dead and 116 injured. “I’m so sorry you had to go through this Ari.. This isn’t fair and nobody should have to go through this. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the victims. I love you so so so much,” the “Cool for the Summer” singer wrote on Instagram, sharing a black and white photo of her and Ariana hugging.

See the fan’s post below:

.@ArianaGrande Why will not Demi (@ddlovato) participate? She sent beautiful messages of support. A post shared by hello everyone (@whitivato) on May 30, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

As we previously knew, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Niall Horan and many more huge acts will take the stage for Ariana’s tribute show on June 4 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. All proceeds will go to the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund,” which is partnered with the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council.

