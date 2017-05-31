‘Dean’: Demetri Martin’s Hysterical & Heart-Warming Journey Through Love & Loss

A witty, yet emotional take on grief and love, Demetri Martin’s ‘Dean’ will bring you on a thought-provoking, teary-eyed adventure from the hipster neighborhoods in Brooklyn to the scene-y parties in Los Angeles. Starring Demetri and the iconic Kevin Kline, this award-winning film is one you don’t want to miss.

What is the right way to deal with the death of a loved one? Is there even a right way? Demetri Martin, 44, explores these questions and more with incredible comedic wit and creativity in his directorial debut Dean, in theaters June 2. Demetri leads as Dean, an awkward, introverted illustrator who struggles to find work and inspiration following the death of his mother. Opposite of Demetri is Kevin Kline, who plays Dean’s father, a sullen, yet somewhat optimistic widower who struggles to see eye-to-eye with his son when it comes to grief. The father-son duo display a beautiful, tumultuous and real relationship that is undeniably relatable to anyone who has endured devastating loss.

The TriBeCa Film Festival winner of the Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature opens with Dean and Robert standing side-by-side in a cemetery. Although viewers are witnessing a sad moment , the air of awkwardness between the father and son is instantly tangible, immediately playing into the light-heartedness of the film. Following the cemetery, viewers begin to see the differences in Robert and Dean’s grief. Dean suffers from drawing-block and goes through old voicemails he saved from his mom, while Robert goes to therapy, reads self-help books and does workout tapes. When Robert decides to make the biggest change of all, selling his house, a Brooklyn-based Dean flees to Los Angeles. With his heart on his sleeve, Dean finds inspiration and even love in L.A., but is ultimately faced with the reality that you can’t run away from grief.

“This movie is not about death but it takes on the subject of death and people’s response,” Kevin Kline told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at a screening of the film hosted by Andrew Saffir of Cinema Society at The Roxy Hotel in New York City. “The way people grieve tells us very much about who they are. People find out who they are, themselves, when they have a loss and how they grieve. I think that’s something that Demitri’s script tapped into.”

Demetri also shared with HollywoodLife.com how his personal life influenced his script and character. “In terms of plot, I didn’t really take anything from my life directly but I thought there was a story to tell there for sure, having dealt with loss,” Demetri told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, referring to the death of his father, who passed when Demetri was just 20 years old. “Now, even 20 years later, it’s just surprising to me how non-linear the whole process can be when you lose someone. Enough time goes by and you’re like, “I’m fine,” and then it’s a weird anniversary or it’s your Dad’s birthday.”

Dean hits theaters on June 2 and it’s a must-see. Whether you’re watching with family or friends or by yourself, this movie will have you laughing until you cry and crying until you laugh.

