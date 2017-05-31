Darren Criss Shows Off His Jaw-Dropping ‘V Line’ In New Naked Photo

Excuse us while we try not to drool. Darren Criss was definitely in a sharing mood on May 30 when he posted a full-frontal naked photo that completely exposed every part of his body. Well, everything except what the tiny speedo he was holding between his legs covered up!

Darren Criss, 30, are you trying to get our attention? The Versace: American Crime Story star took to Instagram on May 30 to show off his rippling naked bod, and it’s not even his birthday! Birthday suit, get it? Of course you do! “So what’s more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE???‬ #ACSVersace,” the actor captioned a picture of himself standing stark naked, looking right at the camera with a silly grin, as he used only a little red speedo to cover up his most intimate of areas. However, we still got a pretty good look at everything else, including his jaw-dropping “V line.” Ow! Ow!

We weren’t the only ones impressed by Darren’s daring shot, as fans flooded his comments section with compliments! “Jesus boy I didn’t know u were packed,” one fan wrote. “F**K!!! GODDA**IT DARREN!!!😱🔥 I think I just had a mini heart attack, can someone please call the ambulance?! Y are you doing this to us Darren?!???😱😱🔥🔥,” another wrote. “Darren just made over 200 million girls ovaries explode. End of story,” another commented. Click here to see pics of Darren.

In early May, the former Glee star was seen filming the upcoming third chapter of Ryan Murphy‘s anthology series in Miami. While he was showing off his sexy self then too, at the time he was actually WEARING the speedo on the beach. Boo! Darren was cast as Andrew Cunanan in the upcoming show, the serial killer who was responsible for the murder of iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace in 1997.

