Did Rihanna & Chris Brown Team Up For New Song? Fans Freak Over Alleged Leak

Are you ready for this one? Fans are losing their minds on Twitter following an alleged leak of a never-before-heard collaboration between Chris Brown and Rihanna. Here’s what we know.

Rihanna, 29, and Chris Brown, 28, allegedly appear on an unreleased duet titled “Used to (Nobody),” which surfaced on May 27, and fans are freaking out online. “Every night, every day/Oh, I be thinking “yeaah” ’bout the way you touch me,” Rihanna allegedly sings on the first verse, while Chris comes in on the chorus (“Used to love you, used to love you.”) They also apparently sing the bridge together.

It’s unclear as to whether the song is a new track, meant to appear on Chris’ upcoming album Heartbreak on a Full Moon, or a demo from years ago. Either way, it’s never been heard before and fans are not handling it well. “‘Used to make my toes curl…’ @chrisbrown @rihanna please make more music! #UsedTo is [fire emoji],” one person tweeted enthusiastically after hearing the alleged track. “A new Rihanna song got leaked! It’s with Chris Brown and personally I liked it!” another wrote. See the tweets below:

A new Rihanna song got leaked! It's with Chris Brown and personally I liked it! Anyway I wont share the link cause I dont share leaked music — #RihannaNavy (@rihannanavy288) May 27, 2017

Take a look at more of the alleged song lyrics here:

Can’t nobody

Love me like you “Nobody baby”

Can’t nobody “Ohh”

Hold me like you “Nobody”

Can’t nobody, baby “Can’t nobody love me”

Kiss me like you

Can’t nobody baby “Ain’t nobody love me now”

Ain’t nobody, baby no

Love me like you do

Can nobody, baby

Love me like you do

Early in the morning

Laid in a, midnight hour

Can’t nobody, babe

Love me like you do

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Rihanna and Chris allegedly teaming up for a song? Let us know how you feel about all of this in the comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.