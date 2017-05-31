Lea Michele & Charlie Puth Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date — Are They Dating?

What’s going on here?! Lea Michele and Charlie Puth were photographed at dinner together on May 29, and now fans are wondering whether or not they’re more than friends. Do you guys think we have a hot new couple on our hands!?

Lea Michele, 30, and Charlie Puth, 25, have everyone talking after they were photographed leaving Craig’s restaurant in L.A. on May 29! The singers were in matching black outfits for their evening out, and although they weren’t flaunting any noticeable PDA in the paparazzi pics, they certainly got fans buzzing about the status of their relationship. Of course, the could’ve just been getting together to discuss a possible music collaboration or upcoming project, but they are both single, so we have to wonder if there’s something more going on here. On top of that, both stars began following each other on social media recently.

Charlie, who is currently working on his second album, hasn’t been linked to anyone romantically since his brief fling with Bella Thorne, 19, at the end of 2016. This relationship was short-lived, though, as Charlie (wrongfully) thought the actress was still seeing her ex, Tyler Posey, at the time. It led to a Twitter feud between Charlie and Bella, and fans are convinced that his latest single, “Attention,” is a diss track about the teenager.

Meanwhile, Lea dated Matthew Paetz for two years before they shockingly and unexpectedly split in Feb. 2016. She briefly dated Robert Buckley for two months during the summer of 2016, but since then, we haven’t seen her involved with anyone romantically. Lea released her second studio album at the end of April 2017, and has been touring to promote it on and off ever since, so she’s certainly kept busy. Plus, her new show, The Mayor, was just picked up by ABC earlier this month and is expected to premiere later this year!

