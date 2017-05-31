Trump Reportedly Pulling U.S. From Paris Climate Accord: Leo DiCaprio & More Blast Decision

195 countries agreed to the Paris Climate accord, but for President Donald Trump, that’s one too many. Trump’s reportedly pulling the U.S.A. out of the pledge to stop global warming, a decision that has left stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Don Cheadle and Mark Ruffalo absolutely furious.

If what President Donald Trump, 70, is reportedly planning to do happens, then the United States will join Syria and Nicaragua as being the only other countries on Earth not committed to the Paris Agreement. Trump is expected to make good on a campaign promise by pulling the US out of the 2015 accord, three officials with knowledge of the decision said, according to The New York Times. The specific language of the decision was “still in flux” by May 31, meaning that the ex-Celebrity Apprentice could still change his mind.

Perhaps he should? The Paris Agreement is a pledge by practically every country on the planet to reduce greenhouse gasses. The goal of the accord is to stop the planet’s global average temperature from increasing 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit. If the temperature crosses that line, then a “future of extreme conditions” is considered irrevocable. The United States is both the world’s largest economy and the planet’s second-largest greenhouse gas polluter, so to have the US ditch the plan had climate change believers seeing red.

“If this is true,” Mark Ruffalo, 49, said after hearing reports that Trump will tear up the Paris agreement, “he will have the death of whole nations on his hands.” Don Cheadle, 52, was more sarcastic in his approach when blasting the president. He retweeted Trump’s comments on how his kids – especially Barron Trump, 11 — were having issues with Kathy Griffin’s art piece featuring a decapitated Donald. “If you care about your kids, maybe reconsider your #ParisAgreement decision,” Cheadle said, one Don to another. The reported decision also faced widespread condemnation from numerous Democratic members of Congress.

If this is true he will have the death of whole nations on his hands. People will be looking to the USA for retribution for what they loose. https://t.co/SDnsYSswyv — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 31, 2017

If you care about your kids maybe reconsider your #ParisAgreement decision. Barron will thank you when he sees you, whenever that is. https://t.co/Wfb8SSksjT — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 31, 2017

Yeah, who cares about climate change? Only every single person with a child. Republicans in congress need to end this childish mayhem. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 31, 2017

The future of our planet is at stake. Withdrawing from the Paris Climate agreement shouldn't even be on the table. #ParisAgreement — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) May 30, 2017

We must stay committed to the #ParisAgreement. The world needs America’s leadership to combat the dangers posed by #climatechange — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 30, 2017

#ClimateChange is real. That's why nearly every country signed the #ParisAgreement last year. We cannot afford to ignore this. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 24, 2017

My kids are scared oceans will rise, food wont grow and our ozone will deplete. They could give as shit about Kathy Griffin #ParisAgreement — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 31, 2017

The Paris Accord was never ratified by Congress, so leaving it is solely Trump’s decision (though it could take four years to formally exit the accord.) Donald, who once famously tweeted that Climate change was a hoax “created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive,” wants to pull America out of the agreement because his administration sees it as a job killer and a threat to the fossil fuel industry, according to Vox. If the US pulls out of the agreement, America could stop participating in climate talks with other countries.

China, the world’s largest greenhouse gas polluter, would likely take the leadership role. Judging by the country’s history of pushing for looser oversight, China might not be the green-minded powerhouse needed to stop global warming. Plus, other countries might follow the U.S.’s example and ditch the agreement. If so many countries stop reducing emissions, the temperature might just raise to the point of no turning back.

What do you think the U.S. should do, HollywoodLifers? Should they stick with the Paris Accord?

