Camila Cabello Named Face Of Guess’ Fall 2017 Campaign In Smoldering, Retro Shoot

Tatiana Gerusova for Guess

Camila Cabello is officially a Guess girl! The songstress looks like a full-on ’90s babe for the sultry shoot, and you can see it right here.

Camila Cabello channels the OG Guess girls of the past in her smoldering new campaign, as the star is the face of the brand’s Fall 2017 collection — and she looks beyond H-O-T in the black-and-white shoot, which also stars male model Alex Dellisola. In logo tees and high-waisted, button-fly jeans, we love the retro vibe of the shoot — it’s so iconic Guess and Camila looks amazing in the outfits!

Not only does Camila look like a total babe in the shoot, but being selected to front the campaign had a special meaning to her. “I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Guess on this incredible campaign,” Cabello said in a press release from the brand. “I’ve grown up loving their aesthetic and not in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d be lucky enough to be a part of it.”

Paul Marciano, Chief Creative Officer of Guess, served as director for the shoot and weighed in on why he selected the star. “Camila’s confidence, strength and beauty reflect the qualities I look for in a Guess Girl,” he said. “Choosing Camila to be the face of Guess this fall celebrates that Guess Girls are multi-talented, dynamic and accomplished women.”

The shoot was lensed by photog Tatiana Gerusova in the Palmdale desert in California, and it serves up serious 90s vibes as Camila rocks everything from the brand’s heritage denim to oversized jackets and pearls.

Camila is in good company, as Adriana Lima, Claudia Schiffer, and Anna Nicole Smith were all Guess girls. Most recently, Hailey Baldwin and Joe Jonas posed for the brand.

What did you think of Camila’s latest shoot? Doesn’t she make an amazing Guess girl?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.