Angelina Jolie Reportedly Confiding In Friends That Brad Pitt Broke Her Heart

A new report claims that Angelina Jolie is finally opening up about how splitting from Brad Pitt has totally crushed her. On top of that, the mother of six is reportedly claiming he ‘threw’ their family away. So sad.

Angelina Jolie, 43, is still very, very upset with Brad Pitt, 53, reports Star magazine inside their June 12 issue. In fact, she’s finding it “cathartic” to confide in her friends, claims the report. “She’s still hurt by how Brad’s friends seem to dislike her — and she’s confided to her own friends that Brad broke her heart, and that she’s still angry at him for throwing his family away,” a family friend shared with the outlet. Despite that, the friend claims that Angelina is desperate to “move forward” if only for the sake of the six children she shares with Brad.

“The past eight months have been the toughest time of her life, but Angie’s finally feeling strong enough to talk about her ordeal,” an insider shared with the magazine. “She has started to tell friends about how things fell apart because of Brad’s drinking and his failings as a father — and what really happened between him and Maddox on that airplane,” the insider went on. “She’s actually finding it cathartic.” We’re glad that Angelina is finding solace in her friends, but hopefully she can continue to work with Brad on repairing their relationship enough to co-parent their six children for the rest of their lives. Their marriage may be over, but they will always be connected as a family.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Angelina confiding in her friends about Brad? Comment below, let us know.