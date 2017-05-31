Courtesy of Instagram

Get it, Bernice! T.I.’s new lady worked it in her May 30 Instagram story, showing off her impressive moves in a totally curve-hugging bodysuit. She’s got fans drooling, and probably T.I., too!

Bernice Burgos, 37, released her latest twerking video on May 30, and it may just be her best yet! The model and fashion designer loves to twerk, and treated her Instagram followers to an incredibly sexy session during which she was wearing a skin-tight, black bodysuit. It fit her like a glove, and showed off her amazing figure. She’s so pretty. Bernice was partying hard with friends, presumably out in Los Angeles, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that T.I. flew her out there to join him in the middle of his Hustle Gang Tour.

This model is hotter than hot, and she definitely knows it. That’s why she keeps posting twerking videos — to keep T.I. tempted with her sexy routines. Bernice, as a separate source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, is “doing everything she can to stay on T.I.’s mind while he’s on tour.” This is probably working! Bernice is apparently going so far as to send him multiple videos per day, to the point that she’s “treating it like a part-time job.” That’s insane. He better appreciate them!

Another topic Bernice loves to share on Instagram are her crazy, intense workouts and fitness tips. You have to put in the work if you look that good! In a May 26 video, Bernice is shown doing grueling workouts while her trainer shouts from the sidelines to work harder. The secret to getting those washboard abs and toned body? Sumo squats, leg raises, core work, and butt lifts (the workout, not the procedure)! Twerking probably burns off a lot of calories, too, if you think about it.

HollywoodLifers, are you impressed by Bernice’s twerking skills? Let us know!

