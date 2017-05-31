Bernice Burgos Wants T.I. To Help Her Become The Next Kylie Jenner With Makeup Line

Ready to buy a lip kit created by Bernice Burgos? If so, you’ll soon be in luck because HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned T.I. is helping his new woman become the next Kylie Jenner! Want to know what else he’s doing for her? Find out here.

“T.I. is hooking Bernice [Burgos] up. It’s not just the gifts and the spending sprees either, he’s promised to introduce her to some major business connections. He’s promising to help her level up. She’s very ambitious, she loves being in music videos, but she wants more. She wants to book modeling gigs and acting is something she’s interested in too. Bernice knows T.I. can help her make it all happen, she’s feeling very blessed,” a friend of Bernice’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

And speaking of making things happens, some of those “things” may include a makeup line. Bernice, 37, isn’t dead set on what she wants to do yet, but she’s interested in creating her own line like Kylie Jenner. “More than anything though, Bernice wants to create a successful business and she wants Tip to help her. She has her eyes on the prize. She hasn’t decided what to do yet, but she does love the idea of doing a makeup line, something like Kylie Jenner, but with her own spin,” our source adds. See pics of Bernice’s butt vs. the Kardashians here.

A makeup line is always good, but if you ask us, Bernice could make a lot of money by giving out twerking lessons. She proved she’s a pro at it when she wore a skin-tight bodysuit and shook what her mother gave her on May 30. Oh yeah!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel? Could Bernice Burgos become the next Kylie Jenner? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.