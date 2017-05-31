Bella Hadid Is ‘Overwhelmed’ By All The A-List Hunks Chasing Her After The Weeknd Split

Being single sure paid off big time for Bella Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she caught the eyes of A-list hunks like Leonardo DiCaprio, who are now chasing the model.

Bella Hadid was certainly the belle of the ball when it came to the Cannes Film Festival party circuit. She looked amazing on so many red carpets and got to rub elbows with major stars who now would love a chance at dating the single 20-year-old. “The Cannes festival was like Bella’s debutante party or something, she’s got so many guys swarming her right now she’s kind of overwhelmed. All kinds of A-list guys are after her, including Lewis Hamilton and Leonardo DiCaprio. And Anthony Joshua‘s still chasing her too,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The beauty hit up Leo’s amFAR gala on May 25, looking incredible in a sheer dress with crystal overlays that showed off her long legs and perfect body. The 42-year-old Oscar winner is single after breaking up with Victoria’s Secret Angel Nina Agdal, 25, right before the festival began, and we know how much of a serial modelizer he is. Naturally he couldn’t help but flirt up a storm with Bella at the event, where the two were seen getting close and chatting it up.

When Bella wasn’t hitting up the parties, she spent her days sunning herself aboard yachts. As soon as the film festival ended, she headed over to nearby Monaco where she spent May 29 cavorting with Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton, 32. She flaunted her bikini body in a tiny orange thong while the handsome Brit showed off his six-pack abs after competing the day before in the Monaco Grand Prix. Prior to the festival, there were reports in Britain’s The Sun that heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, 27, and Bella had been exchanging flirty texts, so she’s really got her plate full of hotties at the moment.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Bella should date next: Leo, Lewis or Anthony?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.