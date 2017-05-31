Bella Hadid Crowned Queen Of Cannes: See Each & Every Best-Dressed Look

REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid dominated the red carpet with her fierce fashion at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, earning the best-dressed crown — and you can look back at each and every amazing look Bella showed off right here. Did you have a favorite?

Although the 2017 Cannes Film Festival wasn’t the first time Bella Hadid, 20, rocked the red carpet at the annual event, the major model made her mark this year as she shut it down in one sexy gown after another. From backless silhouettes to sheer, daring, thigh-high slits and embellishments, she took a slew of risks in her sexy, high-fashion wardrobe, earning her the Cannes best-dressed title in our book!

Bella first attended the film festival in 2016, where she looked amazing in an Alexandre Vauthier gown. Her red hot look was beyond daring and although she suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet, she quickly recovered. Well, she kicked off the 2017 Cannes Film Festival by serving up a serious case of déjà vu as she suffered yet another wardrobe malfunction when she stepped out on the red carpet, wearing a custom-made creation by Alexandre Vauthier. From the pale pink hue to her retro ‘do and the fact that she was dripping in Bulgari jewels, Bella looked like a modern day Marilyn Monore — her look was amazing!

The face of Dior beauty also rocked a red hot, quilted, backless gown by the fashion house on the red carpet for the Okja premiere on May 19. You couldn’t miss her in the commanding dress! The model continued her reign as she rocked both the runway and the red carpet at Naomi Campbell‘s annual Fashion For Relief fundraiser along with her pal, Kendall Jenner — but it was her sparkling silver Roberto Cavalli creation at the Chopard party that had heads turning.

Although she jetted out of Cannes for a Bulgari event in Rome, she made a major return to the red carpet at the amfAR Gala and showed off our fave look from the festival when she rocked a daring Ralph & Russo Couture gown, which featured a sheer embellished skirt.

See all of Bella’s amazing looks, from glam gowns to crochet pants, and let us know which look you loved best on Bella.

