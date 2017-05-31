‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Lee Garrett Getting Slammed For Racist & Sexist Tweets

Uh oh! We hope ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay didn’t pick contestant Lee Garrett as her fiance, because it turns out he’s got a history posting racist and sexist tweets. We’ve got the shocking details.

If you thought Lucas the Whaboom guy was bad on The Bachelorette, there’s a new contestant to hate on. Lee Garrett, the 30-year-old songwriter from Nashville, has a history of allegedly posting some really offensive things on his Twitter account and now some of his awful messages have come to light. The Huffington Post managed to get some screengrabs before he set his account to private and he allegedly went after women, blacks and gays in some really nasty messages.

“What’s the difference between the NAACP and the KKK?” one tweet read. “One has the sense of shame to cover their racist a– faces.” Yikes! He also proudly boasted about how, “Thousands sign petition to recognize #blacklivesmatter as a terrorist organization after Dallas.” Remember, this guy is competing for the love of the very first African-American Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, 31.

He also got in some sexist digs at women, tweeting “Guys… When is the last time YOU actually saw a pretty feminist? There is a reason for this,” read a post from May of 2016. In Jan. of that year he wrote, “Women were meant to hang around for a few seconds these days. Dogs are meant to stick around. Get a dog boys, get a dog.” Eww, what a creep!

Another less than charming tweet read, “Sorry ladies, I can’t make the world not exist to fulfill your needs in the appreciation/self worth department #guyissues.” Mind you, this is a man who in his ABC Bachelorette profile claims he’s “absolutely” a romantic and that “I’m a ‘pleaser’ under wraps! I like to do things to make someone emotional and happy.” Umm, not according to his tweets! Rachel is a smart cookie so hopefully she’s able to see through this guy.

Lee also hit out at gays and liberals, with tweets like “After all of this ‘gay community’ talk, all of these rainbow flags instead of American flags…” and put up this doozy in Nov. 2016, “Never trust a female liberal or a man who owns a cat.” He also REALLY hated Hillary Clinton, 69, during the 2016 presidential campaign, noting that “Hillary is the millennials version of O.J.” What does that even mean?!? Either ABC failed by epic proportions in screening this guy, or as some Twitter users are pointing out he might have been purposely cast to stir up controversy.

HollywoodLifers, are you rooting against Lee now that he’s allegedly racist and sexist?

