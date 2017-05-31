Angelina Jolie: Why She’s Determined To Never Go Back To Brad For Sake Of The Kids

Angelina Jolie is reportedly ‘not looking back’ after her tumultuous split with Brad Pitt. The actress is focused on anything but exploring the idea of getting back with Brad, according to a new report. And, you’ve got to hear why!

Angelina Jolie, 41, is moving on! The actress has “no intentions of dating or rushing into a new relationship,” according to Star magazine‘s latest issue, May 31. And, that especially includes her ex, Brad Pitt, 53. Although Angie is “happy” that Brad is in a good place after his boozing confessions, her only focus is their children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

“She’s been through hell, but she’s determined to come out stronger,” the source said, which means, “there’s no looking back.” The actress has reportedly been doing a lot of thinking and rationalizing. And, she finally understands that if the kids are going to have divorced parents, then she’d rather it be with two people who are at least happy and amicable with one another, as reported by the mag.

So, that’s why Angie reportedly purchased a $25 million mansion in LA just minutes away from Brad’s Los Feliz home! Angie’s ultimate goal, according to the mag, is to just “move forward for the children’s sake” any way she can. Therefore, if that means living a stone-throw away from her ex, then so be it.

Although Angie is reportedly ready to move on with life after Brad, things aren’t that easy; she’s allegedly still working on some lingering feelings. “She’s confided to her own friends that Brad broke her heart and that she’s still angry at him for throwing his family away.” Awe.

In case you forgot, Angie filed for divorce on Sept. 19, 2016. After a nasty divorce and custody battle played out in the public eye, the pair had their court docs sealed. Now, the two are dealing with their family issues privately.

As for the children — Brad and Angie reached a private, temporary custody agreement on Sept. 30, 2016, which granted her full physical custody of their six children. Brad was granted visitation rights, with each meeting approved by a therapist. It’s also been reported that Brad and Angie have been getting along quite well. Therefore, the actor has been spending a lot more time with his children.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brad and Angie will ever get back together?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.