Anderson Cooper Slams Close Pal Kathy Griffin For Beheading Trump: I’m ‘Appalled’

Kathy Griffin is losing allies after a video from a photo shoot that showed her ‘beheading’ President Donald Trump was released on May 30. While many critics of the shocking clip weren’t fans of the comic to begin with, her longtime friend Anderson Cooper is also ‘appalled’ by her behavior.

Kathy Griffin, 56, may have lost one good friend as a result of the extremely controversial photo shoot and video released today, May 30, which featured her holding up a bloody, fake decapitated head belonging to the President of the United States — Donald Trump, 70. After the pics and video of Kathy’s stunt went viral, mixed reviews showed up all over the internet. In the end, the general consensus on both sides of the aisle was that whatever Kathy’s goal had been, what she had done definitely crossed a line. And even friends of Kathy’s had to agree. Click here to see pics of Kathy.

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

“For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in,” Anderson Cooper, 49, tweeted on May 30. “It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.” The CNN anchor has been a longtime friend of Kathy’s and they have been hosting the CNN New Year’s Eve Live special together every year since 2007. But it seems that friendship doesn’t keep Anderson from speaking out when he believes something is definitely wrong. Other critics included the president’s son Donald Trump Jr., who called the video “disgusting,” and Hillary Clinton‘s daughter Chelsea Clinton, who said, “it is never funny to joke about killing a president.”

After realizing how much what she had done upset people, Kathy herself took to social media to apologize for the mistake. “I sincerely apologize,” she says in the clip, “I am just now seeing the reaction of these images, I’m a comic, I crossed the line… I went way too far.” The former Fashion Police star originally said she was “mocking the Mocker in Chief” with the photo shoot and referencing Trump’s now infamous diss against Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, when he said, “There was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her … wherever.”

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on May 30, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Anderson’s reaction to his close pal’s decision to protest Trump with the controversial beheading photoshoot and video? Do you agree that Kathy crossed a line? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.