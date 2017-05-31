A star is born! Adorable 12-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer is already a huge favorite to go far on the new season of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ You’ve got to see her amazing act that caused Mel B to hit the golden buzzer and send her straight through to the live rounds.

We’re having some serious Grace VanderWaal flashbacks! A precious blonde 12-year-old girl took the stage on America’s Got Talent and completely blew away the judges, earning a golden buzzer to the live competition on May 29. This time around the young star in the making is Darci Lynne Farmer, a talented ventriloquist who used her bunny puppet named “Petunia” to perform the classic song “Summertime.” She received a standing ovation from the audience AND all four judges, including notorious curmudgeon Simon Cowell, 57. Her rabbit belted out the tune in such a powerful voice while emoting to the music, and never once did Darci Lynne’s mouth move!

“I want to keep ventriloquism alive because it’s not common, you know?” the Oklahoma City girl said before breaking into the number. Afterwards she revealed that she’s only been doing the act for two years, after her mom gave her a rabbit puppet for her 10th birthday to help her overcome painful shyness. That’s all gone now as Darci Lynne confidently won over the audience, as well as the hearts of millions of viewers at home. She burst into tears of relief and joy after such a warm reception. “You know what? I think your puppet I’m guessing is very much like you, charming and adorable,” judge Mel B gushed.

“You make my heart melt, you were brilliant. I’m trying to describe how amazing it was,” she continued before saying, “you know what?” and kept out of her seat to hit the golden buzzer, making Darci Lynne the first contestant of season 12 to get the honor. The cutie put her hand to her mouth in shock, then screamed with joy and jumped up and down once the golden tickets rained down on her from above. We can’t wait for the live rounds to see what Darci Lynne and Petunia have in store for us next!

