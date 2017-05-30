‘World Of Dance’ Premiere Recap: Meet The Crews Who Will Compete For $1 Million

Who’s ready to move?! The premiere of the first season ever, of ‘World of Dance’ is finally here! On the May 30 premiere there were tears, screams and insane choreography by the best dancers we’ve ever seen! And, you may recognize a few of the contestants! Check out our recap!

Welcome to World of Dance, or as Jennifer Lopez, 47, calls it, “the Olympics of dance.” Over a 10-week period, the best dancers in the world will compete for the chance to prove that they are the world’s greatest dance act! Dancers of any age AND any style of dance have the chance to win $1 million!

NBC’s World of Dance is respectively hosted by, Jenna-Dewan Tatum, a renowned dancer, who will also serve as a mentor. And, we can’t forget about the star-studded panel of judges — Jennifer Lopez [who is also producing the show], Neyo, 37, and Derek Hough, 32.

Here’s how it works: The dancers will compete within three divisions: junior [under 18], upper [up to four dancers, 18 and over], and team [five or more dancers, 18 and over].

Dancers will be awarded a point score of 0-20 in five categories: performance, technique, choreography, creativity and presentation; for a maximum possible score of 100. IF the dancers get an average score of less than 80, from all three judges, they will not make it past the qualifiers round.

Dancers will battle it out across four rounds: the qualifiers, the duels, the cut and the divisional final. Then in the “world final” the three divisionals will compete for the $1 million prize!

The first round: The May 30 premiere of World of Dance, kicked off with “the qualifiers” round, where we met some of the crews who will compete.

Super Cr3w [upper division] — from Las Vegas; aka, the B-Boys, which are break-dancers. They specialize in tricks, such as flips, freezes, and flares. Super Cr3w danced to Coldplay‘s “Viva La Vida” and they crushed it! The judges loved them, and emphasized to the audience how difficult it is to be a “b-boy,” because of the physicality of the moves. FINAL SCORE: Neyo [87], J. Lo [89], Derek [88]. AVERAGE: 88

D’Angelo & Amanda [junior division] — Ballroom dancers from Miami, Florida. The pair attend the same school, and D’Angelo’s father, Manny is their coach. D’Angelo and Amanda did an intense, fast-paced dance by to “Run Boy Run” by Woodkid. Coming from a Latin and Ballroom style dance background, the duo impressed Derek, who said that he saw multiple styles of dance during their performance. FINAL SCORE: Neyo [90], J. Lo [88], Derek [87]; AVERAGE: 88. 3

Les Twins, 28, [upper division] — Hip hop dancers from Paris, France. Laurent and Larry were actually discovered on YouTube by Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, which resulted in them touring with Bey for six years. The twins danced to “Free” by 6LACK and it was an extremely emotional, hip hop dance that blew the judges away. FINAL SCORE: Neyo [95], J. Lo [96], Derek [96]; AVERAGE: 95.7, aka the highest scores of the night.

Nxt Lvl [team division, nine members] — Clogging group from all over America, who actually have their own show in South Carolina. The guys clogged to “Move” by Luke Bryan, 40. Nxt Lvl’s critique’s were the least exciting out of the three prior acts. The judges simply wanted “more” out of them. FINAL SCORE: Neyo [73], J. Lo [78], Derek [80]; AVERAGE: 77; Nxt Lvl is out.

Keone & Mari [upper division] — Urban dancers and choreographers — who’ve been married for four years and were the stars of Justin Bieber‘s “Love Yourself” video. The San Diego, California couple performed an upbeat, detailed dance that J.Lo said made the world “perfect.” FINAL SCORE: Neyo [85], J. Lo [83], Derek [87]; AVERAGE: 85

Kinjaz [team division, 13 members] — Urban dance group of males from Los Angeles, California. Their style is influenced by the ninja culture and martial arts. Kinjaz danced to a Kygo remix of Ellie Goulding‘s “High For This”. Their perfromance was probably the cleanest choreography ever. Andm according to the judges, they brought the “wow” factor. FINAL SCORE: Neyo [89], J. Lo [92], Derek [92]; AVERAGE: 91

Diana Pombo, 11, [junior division] — Contemporary dancer from Miami, Florida, and probably the most flexible human being we’ve ever seen. Diana danced to Sia‘s “Bird Set Free” and J.Lo fell in love her and her passion. Oh and she made just about everyone cry. FINAL SCORE: Neyo [88], J. Lo [92], Derek [89]; AVERAGE: 89.7

Here are your first round winners from night one, who will move on: Super Cr3w, D’Angelo & Amanda, Les Twins, Keone & Mari, Kinjaz, and Diana Pombo. And, there’s plenty more where they came from! Next week we will be introduced to more crews who will see if they can make it to the next round!

