‘The Keepers’: The Latest Update On Sister Cathy’s Shocking Murder Case

Everyone is obsessed with Netflix’s latest true-crime documentary ‘The Keepers.’ We all want to know: who killed Sister Cathy Cesnik? Well, there has been an update in the murder case, and it involves Father Joseph Maskell.

Father Joseph Maskell’s body was exhumed in Feb. 2017 and his DNA was tested by a forensics lab against DNA found near the crime scene, according to the Baltimore Sun. On May 17, the outlet reported that his DNA did not match a sample that was taken from Sister Cathy Cesnik’s crime scene. “For now, we’ve pretty well reached the end of the road when it comes to forensic evidence,” Elise Armacost, a spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department said. “Our best hope for solving this case at this point lies with the people who are still alive. And we hope that someone will be able to come forward with conclusive information about the murder.”

This is huge news regarding Sister Cathy’s case. One of the major theories that The Keepers hypothesizes is that Maskell either killed Sister Cathy or had her killed. Sister Cathy was a teacher at Archbishop Keough High School and went missing in Baltimore in 1969. She was found dead two months later.

Father Maskell was a counselor and chaplain at Archbishop Keough from 1967 to 1975. In the 1990s, Jean Wehner came forward and alleged that Father Maskell had sexually abused her and allowed other men to do the same while she attended high school. Jean claims that Father Maskell took her to Sister Cathy’s body and said to her, “See what happens when you say bad things about people.” Jean and other former students of Sister Cathy believe that the Archdiocese of Baltimore and the authorities covered up Sister Cathy’s murder after she suspected Father Maskell was sexually abusing several young girls at the school.

Even after almost 50 years, Sister Cathy’s murder remains unsolved. But at least this is a small step towards justice. Despite the fact that Father Maskell’s DNA does not match the DNA found at the crime scene, Elise notes that the results don’t necessarily clear him as a suspect. It just means that there’s no link between Maskell and the crime scene. The Keepers, a 7-part documentary, is currently available to stream on Netflix.

