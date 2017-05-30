Wendy Williams Debuts ‘WenMojis’ App & Reveals Why It’s Different Than Kim K’s ‘Kimojis’

Wendy Williams is spilling ALL of the tea! The talk show host just dropped her very own collection of ‘WenMojis’ AND a digital app! She EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com what sets her emojis apart from the rest, and why she’s personally attached to them!

Wendy Williams, 52, is adding to her growing empire! The talk show host officially launched a new lifestyle app on May 25 — Wendy Digital and WenMoji — and she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com all about it!

Wendy’s new app provides a new entertainment experience for her fans. The digital platform features her famous “Hot Topics” and “Suddenly Wendy,” with behind-the-scenes footage. In addition, her lifestyle app will also feature an “E-Trivia” section, and a “Shopping” section, so users can browse and purchase Wendy‘s everyday outfits! But, what sets her apart from the competition? We let her explain that one…

How will WenMojis differ from the other celeb-mojis out there, like Kim Kardashian and Blac Chyna?

The WenMojis are completely curated by me and convey iconic moments for me throughout my career, to my everyday life. You’ll see everything from my “How You Doin” to me sipping my tea, kissy faces and more. They’re a LOT of fun, and I think my fans will really enjoy them.

Can you tell us about your app launch? — What made you take this next step?

My app, Wendy Digital, along with my own line of WenMojis, allow me to connect with my fans on a whole new level. Every day, my fans watch me on my show, and now through my app, they’ll have access to the latest pop culture and celebrity news, as well as see me off the show and behind-the-scenes, just being me. Through the “Suddenly Wendy” section of my app, my fans will see everything from me trying out indoor parachuting, to me backstage at special events, hanging with celebrities, cooking at home, and so much more. I’ll even be sharing my every day secrets, from skincare products and routines, to my outfits of the day, my HSN collection and more. Moving into the tech space is an exciting venture for me… It’s important to me to keep up with the times, and to keep my fans engaged.

Tell us about the “Hot Topics” section of the app — Is this the same as they are presented on your show?

Hot topics will feature all trend topics and celebrity gossip, and app users can chime in and interact and comment on everything that will be featured. This section of my app, and my E-Trivia section is really interactive for my fans. In the E-Trivia section, users will be able to compete against each other [who doesn’t love a little friendly competition!] to win prizes –ranging from special WenMojis to Wendy swag.

What do you hope to achieve with the launch of your app?

With the launch of my apps, they’re opening up new doors for me to interact with my fans. It’s going to be very entertaining and allow for everyone to see a side of me they may not have expected. It’s the start of a whole new way for me to engage with fans, and I’m excited to see what the future of Wendy digital has.

How do you juggle everything from work, to your social life, to family?

You have to prioritize. Family always comes first, and work comes second. Fortunately with a career like I have, I’m able to balance everything out. Sometimes socializing and work are one in the same, as I’ll get invited to a little soiree and it’s a part of work, but I’m also getting to socialize; prioritizing is key.

What’s one motto that you live by?

All money is not good money – just because somebody is offering you something, whether it’s an endorsement deal or a barter of some sort, it may not be the right fit for your career path. You have to have a moral compass when it comes to what you should and should not do, to make sure you’re focused on how to move on to the next level, and continue your journey through life.

Tell us about your partnership with [AGA] American Gastroenterological Association?



April was IBS Awareness Month. We’re trying to open the dialogue we’ve been talking about — going to the bathroom, number two, poop. I do a lot of laughing and joking on my show, but this is a serious thing. There are over 64 million americans who are impacted by either irritable bowel syndrome or constipation. So, you’ve got this going on but you’re too bashful to talk to your doctor or friends. So now, you become a recluse. “The Toilet Talk” is the place that we’re guiding people to go to start this conversation, as well as “About Your Gut“!

Wendy‘s app is available on Apple and Android! HollywoodLifers, are you getting Wendy’s app?!

