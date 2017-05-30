Trent Harmon Teases Possible Duet On Debut Album: Collaboration With La’Porsha Renae?

‘American Idol’ winner Trent Harmon’s debut album is finally on the horizon, and HollywoodLife.com caught up with him on May 26 to get the exclusive intel. Here’s when you can expect to hear new music, plus if there will be any features on the record!

Trent Harmon, 26, is getting ready to give fans what they want: a full album! “It will probably come out third quarter,” he revealed to HollywoodLife.com ahead of his performance at the Steak ‘n Shake Carb Night Burger Bash during Memorial Day weekend. “I’m getting to perform all these songs and I’m writing a lot of it, which is a big deal,” he added. So cool!

We’re already in love with Trent’s single “There’s A Girl,” and we can’t wait to hear more from the American Idol winner! “The crowds have been responding pretty well to the music so far,” he continued. “I’m seeing quotes of some of my songs on socials that aren’t even released and recorded yet.” How cool is that?!

As for whether we can expect a collaboration on the record? “I might put a couple features on it,” Trent hinted. “My fans wouldn’t be opposed to it. But this is also my first record, and they want a lot of original material,” he added. Yes, we do, but we wouldn’t be opposed to a duet with La’Porsha Renae, 23, who was runner-up behind Trent on Idol. You never know!

Finally, of course we had to ask how Trent feels about the show being rebooted, considering that he won what was supposed to be the final season. Trent had nothing but nice things to say! “The fact that it is happening,” Trent told us, “Means that somebody wants it to come back. And I think that’s great!” he said. We think so, too.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Trent’s album? Tell us what you think!

