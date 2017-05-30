‘L&HH’ Star Tommie Flaunts Nipples In See Through Bra Top During Wild Night At Strip Club

Yowza! ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Tommie Lee headed out to a strip club recently and you’d never know that she wasn’t one of the dancers with her racy outfit. You’ve got to see her see-through bra where she totally flaunted her nipples.

Hello there Tommie Lee‘s nipples! The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star is known to be quite a wild woman, but she took things to a whole new level when she hit up Stadium Gentleman’s Club in Washington D.C. on May 28. She obviously wanted to one-up the dancers because she practically went topless! The 32-year-old showed up wearing a pink sheer bra that showed off her headlights perfectly. She added a skin-tight shiny satin mini-skirt that barely covered up her booty. The reality star wasn’t at all shy about flaunting her nips because she posted multiple Snapchat videos showing them off in a totally attention grabbing move. Even the commenters were eating up every minute of it, telling her how hot she is.

Tommie was reportedly fired from L&HH because she was a “security risk” to other cast members. Her violent temper has always been an issue, and producers had allegedly had enough. As we EXCLUSIVELY told you back in Apr., she was fighting to stay on the show. “Tommie loves being on Love & Hip Hop,” an insider close to Tommie told us, “and she’s been telling her friends not to believe the hype because she’s not going anywhere. What she is trying to do, really desperately even, is work on her temper.”

Her anger management issues were apparent when she attacked castmate Karlie Redd, 39, during filming at an Atlanta club on Mar. 14. Security had to pull her away while she was seen throwing punches and kicks. That incident came after she went to jail due to making terroristic threats towards cast member Joseline Hernandez, 30.

