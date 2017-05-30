Tiny Uses Rumored Floyd Mayweather Romance To ‘Fire Up’ T.I. After Split

Savage! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Tiny ‘loves’ using her friendship with Floyd Mayweather to ‘piss off’ her estranged husband, T.I.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, knows exactly how to get under her future ex-husband’s skin when she needs to, a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com. When it comes to upsetting T.I., 36, Tiny has got it all figured out — especially the easiest topic of conversation to get him going: his rival, Floyd Mayweather, 40. “Tiny’s friendship with Floyd has always been a hot issue for T.I., and she loves to use it to fire him up,” a source close to the estranged couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And, it’s always guaranteed to work — just the mention of Floyd’s name is enough to piss off Tip and get him worked up.” Eek!

“It might be officially over between T.I. and Tiny, but there’s still an unhealthy obsession between them,” our source continued to share. The insider also described Tiny and T.I.’s relationship dynamic as “sick”and claims that it “refuses to go away” no matter what the former couple do. However, it’s no surprise to hear that Floyd is T.I.’s biggest weak spot, especially after how upset he got while talking about it on his reality show with Tiny. In the heartbreaking scene we learn that Tiny and Floyd’s friendship really stuck a pin in T.I., and was essentially the catalyst for their now pending divorce. So sad.

It definitely says something about where T.I. stands when it comes to his estranged wife, Tiny, if he’s still freaking out over who she is or isn’t friends with. After all, he’s currently romancing sexy video girl Bernice Burgos, so why is he so concerned with what — or who — Tiny is doing? Hmm.

