‘The Bachelorette’: Lucas’ Ex-Girlfriend Slams Roommate Blake As ‘Very Unstable’

Rachel Lindsay, you may want to be careful with Blake! ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant’s ex-roommate — who also dated Lucas AKA ‘Whaboom’ — just spoke out on Twitter absolutely slamming the 31-year-old!

In case you missed last night’s episode of The Bachelorette, Lucas and Blake E.’s battle came to a head and Blake told Rachel Lindsay that he was actually roommates with Lucas’ ex and knew he was there for the wrong reasons. What they left out was the fact that they both competed on another reality show, Ex Isle along with said roommate, Brittney. After Blake threw shade at Britt on the show (saying he was getting her evicted), she took to Twitter — and took her ex, Lucas’ side.

“My EX roommate Blake E. is a total nut job. He literally feeds his dog protein supplements to make him ‘more muscular,'” Britt tweeted on May 30, admitting that yes, she did date “kooky” Lucas, but “at least he’s stable.” Yikes. She also called Blake “crazy” claiming he tried to evict her multiple times because she told him to close his door during his threesome. She also got into a conversation with another girl, Laura Oceane, who also apparently dated Blake, and they started exchanging stories about the time Blake broke into a girl’s house “with gloves on and dipped her laptop in water then dried it off.”

She also claimed he was a really bad roommate. “Living with Blake E. was a special hell. Def not husband material. Wouldn’t do his dishes for WEEKS at a time,” she wrote, posting a photo of a ton of dishes. Britt clearly wasn’t a fan of Blake, ending her Twitter rant by saying he stalks most of his exes and needs “professional help.” So, will this issue come up with Rachel? We’ll have to wait and see.

