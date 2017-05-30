Is Sofia Richie’s Dad Lionel Worried About Her Hanging Out With Scott Disick?

Watch out, Scott Disick! Lionel Richie is keeping his eye on you. Sofia Richie may have been one of Scott’s hookups in Cannes, and because of it, her dad might be worried about his daughter’s safety. New photos show Sofia FaceTiming with her dad, and given Scott’s wild behavior lately, we can see why he’d be concerned.

Sofia Richie, 18, is partying it up in Cannes, where she was seen FaceTiming with her dad, Lionel Richie, 67. Sofia is an adult, so she may be allowed to live it up however she wants to, but that doesn’t mean her father won’t stop checking in on her. And this time, he has a good reason to do so, since his baby girl has been seen partying with womanizer of the week, Scott Disick, 34!

Scott has had quite a steamy week in Cannes, as he was spotted getting super affectionate with a number of women, including Ella Ross, 21, Bella Thorne, 19, and Chloe Bartoli, 26. So was Sofia also one of his hookups? New photos obtained by the Daily Mail show Scott and Sofia having a good time together — just before her dad interrupted so he could talk to his youngest child on the phone. She may have been informing him that he has nothing to be concerned over, but we could see why he would worry! SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

Sofia appears to be having a blast with Scott since other photos show them getting pretty flirty on a yacht! It’s probably safe to say that all those other girls that Scott’s been hooking up with are old news by now. But is Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38, the reason for his sexual getaway? Apparently, Scott wanted to make her jealous and get her to say something to him about his wild nights. But that didn’t work out in his favor.

“She thought it was pathetic for Scott to try and one up her in Cannes. It didn’t work at all,” a source told E! “Scott was looking for attention from Kourtney, but it backfired big time.” Since Sofia is 18 and Bella is 19, maybe Scott is trying to get back at Kourtney with young girls. But that won’t work! “Bella Thorne is way too young for Scott and Kourtney was laughing about it,” the source said.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think is going to happen between Scott and Sofia? Let us know!