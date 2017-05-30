Robert Pattinson Admits He Was Almost Fired From ‘Twilight’ After ‘Fighting’ With Everyone

‘Twilight’ without our favorite vampire?! No way! Robert Pattinson revealed in a recent interview that he was almost fired from the popular film that gave him a household name.

Robert Pattinson, 31, is letting the truth be known when he admitted that he was almost fired while making the first Twilight movie in a new interview with The New York Times. What was the cause of possibly losing the now irreplaceable Edward Cullen? His own rebellious behavior. There was apparently some fighting among the crew going on but luckily, the popular actor’s agents smoothed things over in time and saved the day!

“I didn’t have to kiss anybody’s [butt] the entire time. I don’t think I did anyway,” Robert told the Times while he was promoting his latest film, Good Time at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Although he had these troubles with the production, Robert still went on to praise his former co-stars, Kristen Stewart, 27, Taylor Lautner, 25, and Anna Kendrick, 31. He said it was “amazing luck to, as well, to just have fallen into it with the group of people I worked with on it.” He’s also previously expressed interest in a reboot of the beloved film.

Since filming Twilight, Robert has been making his mark in many high profiled films and has been recently spotted out and about with his current lady love, FKA Twigs, 29. He’s incredibly grateful for the career opportunities he’s received, especially playing his role in 2012’s Cosmopolis which he’s called “complex” and a big turning point. The hunky British actor also doesn’t seem to mind if he’s associated with his breakout vampire role for years to come. “”I think one of the best things, basically, about being a bit of a sellout, is if you’ve done five movies in a series, you’ve had to accept some responsibility for playing the same character,” he concluded to the Times.

