Young Woman, 19, Sentenced To Death By Stoning After Being Raped By Her Cousin

This is SO horrific! A 19-year-old woman who claimed to have been raped by her cousin at gunpoint has been sentenced to DEATH via stoning for the incident. We’ve got the details on how this awful miscarriage of justice has come about.

This is a really sobering reminder that in parts of our world, the lives of women are worth so little. A 19-year-old woman in Pakistan claimed she was awoken in the middle of the night by her cousin, who raped her at gunpoint. With the help of her father, the victim named Shumaila bravely reported the attack to their local panchayat, which is a tribal court that in remote areas of the country acts as a justice system. But instead of punishing the rapist, they let him off scott-free and declared that the woman intentionally seduced her attacker!

The alleged rapist Khalil Ahmed‘s father was a member of the court that handed down the sentence on May 26, which also declared Shumaila was guilty of adultery. They sentenced her to death by stoning or to be sold off as a slave. Thankfully, she escaped the village after learning of her fate and alerted the nearest police department in Fazilpur. “I could not raise an alarm as Ahmed was holding a gun. But the panchayat refused to accept my statement and declared that I wilfully slept with him,” she told authorities.

Thankfully Shumaila has now been taken to a safe house for women in Rajanpur, Pakistan. Had she stayed in her village, her family members would have been forced to stone her to death in an “honor” killing. The barbaric punishment means she would be buried up to her neck with a hood covering her head while relatives threw stones at her until she was dead. Since panchayat systems have no legal standing, it’s incumbent upon the villagers to follow their sentences and in this case it is such a good thing that Shumaila and her father sought help elsewhere.

