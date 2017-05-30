‘Prison Break’ Recap: [SPOILER] Dies As Michael Fights To Finally Take Poseidon Down

In the season finale of ‘Prison Break,’ Michael and Poseidon come face-to-face for an epic showdown…but not everyone makes it out alive. Plus, Michael’s four-year plan to finally take Poseidon down is revealed.

The episode starts six minutes before A&W fired her gun in Michael and Little Mike’s direction. In the room below, Jacob (Poseidon) has Sara tied up, and he admits that his sole purpose for the Abu Ramal mission was so Michael would die in Yemen and he’d have Sara and Mike all to himself. When Van Gogh enters the room, Sara quickly spills out the truth, against Jacob’s wishes: Michael didn’t kill Harlan Gaines, Poseidon did. Jacob tapes Sara’s mouth up before she can keep talking, but it’s enough to get Van Gogh wondering what’s really going on here.

He approaches A&W as her gun is pointed at Michael, and begs her to make sure she asks all the right questions before pulling the trigger. He wants them to just turn Michael in to the police and then disappear. She’s not convinced, though: Her orders were to shoot on sight, and she’s dedicated to the mission. Once she realizes Van Gogh is not, she pulls the trigger, firing the bullet straight into his neck as Michael and Mike run in the other direction. Mike runs toward Lincoln and safety, and just as A&W catches up to Michael and is ready to shoot, Sara approaches from behind (she miraculously escaped Jacob’s ties) and whacks her over the head. It’s too late, though: Jacob intercepts Mike and drives away as his parents watch on.

It just gets worse from there, as Michael and Sara discover Linc barely conscious in his car after being shot by Abruzzi. Luckily, they get him to the hospital and he’s stabilized. Meanwhile, T-Bag and Whip are on their way to meet Michael and Sara, and we get to see a tender moment between them as they figure out how to deal with meeting the son/father they each never knew. Michael explains that the reason he originally got in contact with T-Bag from Ogygia is because Poseidon was tracking his interactions with all the people he loved…but not with someone he ‘despised.’ T-Bag figures out his role in the plan: He has to take Poseidon’s life so they can all finally be free.

After calling Jacob and realizing his son has been brainwashed by this villainous man, Michael sets his plan into motion. He shuts his phone off, allowing Jacob only to track it to wherever he was during their phone call. Jacob realizes a zoo is not far away from the location, and he knows Michael has a thing for zoos, as he’d followed him to them several times before, so he heads that way. However, it’s all a set-up: Michael was never going to the zoo at all, and instead, headed to Jacob’s office at the University of Ithaca. He got past the intense facial recognition software thanks to the tattoos on his hands, which he designed with coding to perfectly emulate Jacob’s face.

This all comes together for Jacob when his hacker friend calls him and reveals he finally decoded the message on the eyes of Michael’s tattoos: “Never interrupt your enemy when he’s making a mistake.” Jacob’s still not worried about Michael having access to all his software and hard drives, though: After all, he still has little Mike to use as a bargaining chip. The men make a plan to come face-to-face the next day.

Meanwhile, Sara heads to the hospital, where she finds Linc has checked himself out. He’s gone to find Abruzzi, and after he throws a few punches, the police come in to finish the job and take Abruzzi away. Before leaving the hospital, Sara pays Van Gogh a visit, and he’s not in good shape. He can’t talk, but he musters up strength to write down where Sara can find little Mike. For their part of the plan, T-Bag and Whip are sent to meet up with Michael’s ‘wild card,’ who happens to be the same man he sent a photo of himself to at the gas station in Yemen. They find out that Michael helped the guy, who has a hobby of making incredibly intricate models of real places, get out of prison in South America years before.

Finally, it’s time for the meet up. Michael pulls a gun on Jacob, but A&W approaches with a weapon of her own, forcing Michael to hand his over. Whip pops out, but he loses his gun, too, when A&W shoots his hand. Thanks to an anonymous call from Jacob, the FBI is now approaching, and Whip is getting antsy, threatening A&W even though Michael’s begging him not to, as it’s not part of the plan. Whip is too hotheaded, though, and as he tries to wrestle A&W, she shoots him, and he dies in T-Bag’s arms. With the FBI swarming, T-Bag kills A&W by cracking her neck, and is arrested once again.

As Sara and Linc rescue Mike, Michael is running from Jacob. On his way out of the building, he swaps his shirt for a blazer conveniently hanging on the door, and as he makes it into the next room, Jacob shoots, and he goes down. Once again, it’s a set-up, though: Jacob used the gun Michael handed over before, which was done on purpose by Michael because there were no bullets inside. The room they’re in is actually the back of a truck, and it’s an exact replica (thanks to Michael’s wild card, of course) of the scene where Jacob framed Michael for killing Harlan Gaines. Yep, he’s re-framing Jacob for the murder Jacob actually committed years earlier.

The truck drives away and Michael and Jacob jump off, finally having the showdown we’ve been waiting for. Michael is able to land multiple punches before the FBI rush in and arrest him, but the whole time, there was more to the plan: The blood Whip dug up in Chicago during last week’s episode was Harlan Gaines’, and Michael spread some of it in Jacob’s office. Now, it’s Jacob who’s arrested for participation in the murder of Gaines. Finally, Michael has his chance to tell his side of the story to the police, and he uses everything from Jacob’s hard drive as evidence.

With that, plus a confession from Jacob’s hacker friend, revealing the entire 21-Void mission, Michael is finally set free. He happily reunites with Sara and Mike, along with Linc and Sheba, but not before asking one last request from officials: Put Jacob in T-Bag’s cell in prison at Fox River. Much to Jacob’s terror, Michael gets his wish….

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the Prison Break finale?! Were you a fan of the revival?

