Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Making Wedding Plans? They Are ‘Wildly In Love’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been getting more and more public about their relationship – a source even tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they’re ‘wildly in love.’ So, should we be expecting a wedding announcement soon?

Prince Harry, 32, definitely seems to have met his match with actress Meghan Markle, 35. The couple seems totally head-over-heels for each others, constantly jetting across the world just to spend a weekend side-by-side or supporting each other publicly at events. Meghan has made some major life changes recently including shuttering her website The Tig. We couldn’t help but wonder if Meghan and Harry were getting ready to tie the knot! Now, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what we should expect.

“Meghan and Harry are extremely happy and wildly in love, but there’s no talk about marriage and babies, at least not yet,” an insider explained, breaking our hearts. “It would seem likely to be in the cards in the future, but they have no desire to rush into things. Just like with his older brother, William, Harry wants to be 100 percent sure before entering into wedlock.” See pics of the duo, here.

It turns out that Harry’s family drama in the past has influenced how he wants to do things in his own love life. “Coming from divorced parents himself, Harry is adamant that when he marries, he will marry forever—plus, of course, there’s his status to consider,” said the source. “Harry is very conscious of his position in the royal family, he takes his duties very seriously, and he has no desire to cause any type of scandal, so he’s not going to rush into anything—they haven’t even been dating for a full year yet!”

Luckily, things are good with Harry and Meghan, so there’s no need to change it. “Right now Harry and Meghan are very happy with the way things are, they’re both super busy with work commitments and they’re enjoying still getting to know each other fully.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Harry should marry Meghan? Let me know!

