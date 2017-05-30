Remy Ma Enjoys Some Lovin’ From Papoose On Her Birthday — See His Sweet Message

Aww! Papoose wrote a beautiful little message for his queen, Remy Ma, on Instagram for her birthday. Plus, he shared an adorable video of them singing karaoke together that you NEED to see!

Papoose, 39, loves Remy Ma, 37, so much and he did not hesitate to show it on her birthday, May 30. The rapper posted a short video on Instagram that shows the couple of nearly 10 years taking turns singing KeKe Wyatt‘s “Nothing In This World”, but it was the caption that really made our hearts swell. “Happy #born day to my best friend, wife, partner, queen, other half,” he wrote, gushing over his bride on her special day. “Thanks for saying yes,” he added along with the prayer hands emoji. “Your born day is 5/30 mine 3/05 no coincidence,” he also wrote, alluding to the idea that they were always meant to be. Aw!

The video is fun to watch, too, because Remy and Papoose really go for it! Both of them are singing at the top of their lungs to each other until the very end, when Remy goes off on the lyrics, “Baby, I do”. Papoose added a bunch of cute hashtags, too, including: #havefuntogether, #itwasmeanttobe and #blacklove. The last thing Papoose wrote to his lady love? “You are 1 of a kind!!!!!!” If that’s how he praised her on social media, we can only imagine the large amount of love and extravagant birthday gifts Papoose is spoiling Remy Ma with. These two are way too cute!

Papoose’s message to Remy comes just weeks after he was accused of cheating on her. As HollywoodLife.com previously and EXCLUSIVELY reported, Remy Ma was convinced that her nemesis, Nicki Minaj, might somehow be behind the accusations in an attempt to take her down. Yikes!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Remy and Papoose? Do YOU think they make a cute couple? Comment below, let us know!