Olivia Newton-John Postpones Tour After Heartbreaking Breast Cancer Diagnosis

This is so sad. Olivia Newton-John has announced that she is ‘reluctantly’ postponing her tour to focus on treatment for breast cancer. The shocking revelation came on May 30, after the singer experienced back pain leading up to her diagnosis. Get the details.

Olivia Newton-John, 68, revealed on May 30 that she has breast cancer for the second time. The singer released the following statement to her Facebook page: “I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.” In 2008, the singer built the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

The Grease star will take the month of June off to focus on her treatment. “In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows,” according to a press release from her team.

The singer canceled the first half of her concert tour in May 2016, due to back pain from sciatica. She took to Facebook to apologize to her fans, where she revealed that she needed time to “deal with this very painful condition.” Olivia later found out that what she thought was sciatica; was actually breast cancer that metastasized to the sacrum.

The following shows have been postponed:

June 1, 2 — Niagara Falls, ON

June 3 — Northfield, OH

June 4 — Greensburg, PA

June 8 — Stafford, TX

June 9 — Hot Springs, AR

June 10 — Wichita Falls, TX

June 11 — Midland, TX

Olivia had been on tour to promote her LIV ON album — a collection of songs about overcoming personal trauma; specifically about her first breast cancer diagnosis and the loss of her sister Rona, to brain cancer in 2013. Ticket buyers for the upcoming concerts are encouraged to directly contact venues about refunds. Rescheduled concert dates will be posted at Olivia’s website in the coming weeks.

As mentioned earlier, this is Olivia’s second battle with breast cancer. She was first diagnosed with the disease in 1992; the same weekend that her father, Brinley Newton-John, died of cancer. Following her diagnosis, Olivia underwent a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and reconstruction surgery.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.