Meek Mill Crushing On Bernice Burgos Since His Birthday: Will He Swoop On Her?

Uh oh, T.I. better watch out! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Meek Mill is totally crushing on his girl, Bernice Burgos, and whether or not he plans to act on it.

Bernice Burgos, 37, is one hot commodity in the hip hop world. An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that T.I.‘s new flame has another suitor headed her way: Meek Mill, 30. “Meek’s been crushing on Bernice since his birthday party,” the source dished. “T.I. brought her and they all partied together. That wasn’t the first time Meek and Bernice met, but that was when she really caught his eye.” So basically, Meek is really feeling Bernice… but she’s T.I.’s main girl right now. So, what’s a guy to do?

The hip hop insider told HollywoodLife.com that Meek has “always admired” T.I., which could explain why he now has his eye on his girl, Bernice. “That raised her stock in his eyes and now he’s looking at her differently,” the source explained. However, Meek isn’t looking to disrespect his man, T.I. “He would never swoop on her while she’s with T.I. He wouldn’t disrespect him like that, but he thinks she’s fine AF and doesn’t care who knows it,” the insider explained. Okay, phew. We were worried that T.I. and Meek would be the next big hip hop beef — and it would have been over Bernice!

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Bernice, she’s a model from New York who has appeared in many music videos. Bernice was first revealed to be T.I.’s latest love interest in March 2017, amidst reports that the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, were divorcing. At the time Bernice slammed rumors she was just a “side chick” and used social media to claim she wasn’t breaking up anyone’s “happy home”. However, as HollywoodLife.com has been reporting, Bernice and T.I. have gotten more and more serious since he officially called it quits from Tiny.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Meek crushing on Bernice? Do YOU think T.I. should be worried? Comment below, let us know!

