Maci Bookout Breaks Down In Tears Over Fear Ex Ryan Will Die From Substance Abuse

Maci Bookout is fearful that the father of her first child will take his alleged issues with substance abuse too far. On the May 30 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’, Maci revealed that Ryan’s entire family knows he’s struggling, but are in denial about getting him help. Get the sad details.

The Teen Mom OG cast heads to Puerto Rico for Catelynn Baltierra‘s 25th birthday on the May 30 episode. What was supposed to be a fun vacation, turned out to be a trip full of tears. Maci Bookout, 25, broke down over her ex [Ryan Edwards], and the father of her oldest child, Bentley.

When the girls had time to themselves, they sipped on wine and discussed their different journeys. “I don’t think Ryan and I would have ended up together no matter what. Even if we didn’t get pregnant,” Maci admitted to Amber Portwood, 27, and Catelynn. That’s when Catelynn asked how Ryan was doing.

Shy at first, Maci only said, “He’s okay…” But, Amber, who’s admittedly seen Ryan in rough times chimed in and said, “Ryan’s f–ked up… I watch it, I see it, I know it.” Maci then shook her head in agreement. “Where he’s at right now, when I see him, I know where he’s at and I’m like, ‘Wow, he needs some guidance,’” Amber continued.

Catelynn then asked if any one of Ryan’s loved ones have spoken to him about seeking treatment. Maci answered and said that Ryan himself “would do it.” However, “It’s everyone else around him that’s too afraid to admit it.” Maci clarified when she explained further that, “… everyone else around him is too afraid of what it will look like more than his health.” Ryan’s loved ones are in “denial” about his condition, Maci admitted. “Absolutely, it’s all denial. They all know.”

Although Maci and Ryan are not together anymore, she still cares for him deeply. “Honestly, the hardest thing is for me to see Ryan not love himself because he is a person worth loving. He deserves to love himself,” Maci emotionally said.

Amber added her own advice: “People forget that. You are so in love with the drugs that you feel that if you wake up in the morning without them you want to die. So, should I die? It’s a feeling that you can never f—ing feel unless you’ve really been to the bottom. He needs to find where his bottom may be.”

Maci continued to cry when she revealed that with her care for Ryan’s wellbeing , also comes frustration. “I’m just sick of cleaning up his mess… I get tired of dealing with the sh-t,” she said. “Just being the only one that f–king sees everything and cares.”

Macy told Amber and Catelynn that she has even opened up to her husband, Taylor McKinney about Ryan’s struggles. “I talk to Taylor about it like, ‘I wonder if today’s going to be the day that Ryan does something that he can’t come back from?’” Wow.

