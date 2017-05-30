Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Bare Butt In Bikini After Ex Tiger Woods Arrested

While ex Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI in Florida, ex Lindsey Vonn was living her best life on vacation in Monte Carlo. The Olympic skier looked bangin’ in a bikini far, far away from the drama. Tiger who?

Lindsey Vonn, 32, was certainly having a better weekend than ex Tiger Woods, 41. The Olympic gold medalist skier took some time for herself to relax in Monte Carlo on Memorial Day, May 29, and that meant stripping down to an amazing bikini. While Tiger was sitting in jail on charges of DUI in Jupiter, Florida, Lindsey was having fun in the sun! If the caption on the Instagram she posted that same day wasn’t pointed toward Tiger on purpose, it’s definitely a perfect coincidence! “Thankful for great friends and fun adventures but keeping my eyes on the horizon. The future is bright. 🙏”, she captioned her pic.

How great does she look in that bikini, by the way? The athlete has an amazing body, and she’s proud to show it off — if her Instagram doesn’t spell that out for you. As one person noted in the comments, “ Tiger blew it, you proved it.” Ouch! But so true, too. Lindsey said in a 2016 interview with E! that dating, and breaking up with Tiger was incredibly hard. Being with the pro golfer was like “being in a fishbowl,” according to Lindsey, and she was constantly judged by the public.

As of then, she and Tiger were reportedly on good terms after splitting in 2015; she considered him a “friend.” It’s likely, then, that Lindsey was just chilling in Monte Carlo and wanted her followers to know that life was good. What her ex is up to probably isn’t on her mind — she’s too busy living that yacht life!

