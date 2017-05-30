Kris Humphries ‘Disappointed’ Kim Kardashian Said Their Marriage Was A Failure

Uh oh. Kris Humphries is not happy with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, after she told Andy Cohen that she knew their 72-day marriage was over during their HONEYMOON. He feels incredibly disrespected. In fact, Kris thinks Kim lacks class.

“Kris [Humphries] does not like to hear about his exes, especially Kim [Kardashian], but her comments on TV this week has him a little embarrassed and upset. He feels like it was not cool at all. Kris has been really respectful of her privacy since their split and can’t understand why she wouldn’t do the same. Kris expects more class from Kim and is disappointed she would talk about their marriage like that,” a NBA insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, Kim appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on May 28, when she was asked about her marriage to Kris. “That last marriage…that whole situation was just really hard for me,” Kim said before Andy Cohen asked if she went into the marriage thinking it would last forever. “At the time…I just thought, ‘Holy s***, I’m 30 years old, I better get this together. I better get married.'” She then added that she knew “it wasn’t going to work out” on their honeymoon.

Kim spoke her truth, but obviously, Kris isn’t happy about it. It’s been nearly 6 years since Kim ended their marriage, so he’s just surprised she’s still talking about him. And Kris does have a point — he hasn’t talked about Kim publicly since their divorce. Perhaps she should give him the same respect. Click here to see more pictures of Kim Kardashian with Kris Humphries!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Kim’s comments on her marriage to Kris Humphries? Was she being rude by blasting him like that? Tell us how you feel below.

