Kourtney Kardashian Frightened To Let Kids Be Around Scott Disick After ‘Alarming’ Behavior

Kourtney Kardashian’s claws are coming OUT! Jumping into mama bear mode, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned the star doesn’t want Scott Disick anywhere near their 3 kids after his wild antics in Cannes. Not only does Kourt not trust her ex, she fears for the kids’ safety as she suspects he’s no longer sober!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, does not mess around when it comes to her kids, whom she shares with Scott Disick, 34. The exes have three children together: Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign Disick, 2. And while Kourt has always wanted Scott to spend as much time as possible with their youngsters — even during their rough patches — she seems to have changed her tune after Scott was caught partying in Cannes, France just last week. Not only was Scott photographed getting cozy with multiple women — including Bella Thorn, 19 — he was also caught on camera with alcoholic-looking beverages in his hand, even though he’s been to rehab multiple times for drug and alcohol abuse. Yikes!

“Kourtney was really concerned about Scott’s behavior in Cannes, and she doesn’t want him around the kids right now as she doesn’t trust that he’s sober,” a Kourtney insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has no hard evidence that he’s partying again, but Scott’s a self-admitted sex addict and the way he was carrying on in France would seem to indicate he’s firmly fallen off the wagon there, and, as is usually the case with Scott, one things leads to another.” We don’t blame Kourtney for being concerned. While Kourt was also in Cannes, spending time with her current fling Younes Bendjima, 24, Scott seemed to be a tad out of control, at least according to the pics of him partying with at least four different women.

“Kourtney doesn’t believe Scott was behaving like that sober, and she doesn’t want to risk her kids’ safety if indeed he is using again,” our source explained. “She’s also super pissed about how he’s been acting up over her dating Younes — she’s sick of his double standards and hypocrisy.” At the same time however, our insider claims “she would never prevent him seeing the kids just because she’s angry at him — she’s doing it solely out of concern for their safety.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kourtney is furious with Scott over his erratic behavior in France, and thinks he’s acting super selfish — especially when it comes to their children. “It’s kinda tragic, as when he gets like this he can’t think of anyone but himself and his own ‘pleasure,'” a different insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “The saddest thing of all though is that I don’t think Scott is actually getting any real ‘pleasure’ out of partying anymore.” Poor Kourt!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Kourtney has reason to suspect Scott’s not sober? Can you blame her for wanting to keep their kids away from him right now?

