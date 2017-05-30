Younes Bendjima Showers Kourtney Kardashian With Affection: ‘It’s A Refreshing Change’

Younes Bendjima knows how to treat a woman! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kourtney is ‘blown away’ over how different her younger man is than her ex, Scott Disick. ‘He treats her so well.’ Get the romantic details!

Scott Disick, who? The notorious party boy, 33, is the last thing on his ex, Kourtney Kardashian‘s mind. The reality star, 38, has all eyes on her new man, model, Younes Bendjima, 24, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. “Kourtney loves how hot Younes is, and she has to keep pinching herself to make sure that she really is dating him,” a source close to the brunette beauty revealed!

Now that Kourtney’s had a taste of the other side, she knows her worth. “After years with Scott, it’s such a refreshing change to be treated so well by Younes,” our source admitted. “Younes is always complimenting Kourtney; telling her how beautiful, funny and smart she is. He even tells her how lucky he is to be dating her.” And, as for Kourtney’s reaction to her man’s endless affection? — “She’s blown away that a guy who looks like Younes could be so nice, loving, and humble too!”

Kourtney and Younes first sparked romance rumors in Oct. 2016. The pair have remained close and even spent her 38th birthday celebrations together on April 20, 2017. And, as you may know, the two were inseparable at the Cannes Film Festival in the mid-May. Kourtney and Younes showed off major PDA around France!

While Kourtney was off with her younger man in the south of France, Scott made sure to have his fun too. He was spotted getting cozy with up to six different, younger women in Cannes! And, you may have recognized a few of them; Scott was caught with Bella Thorne, 19, his former flames, Chloe Bartoli, 26, and Ella Ross, 19, AND Justin Bieber‘s exes, Sofia Richie, 19, and Chantelle Jeffries, 23. Damn, Scott.

To make matters worse, Scott’s latest actions have put him in the dog house with Kourtney. “She was really concerned about Scott’s behavior in Cannes. And, as a result, she doesn’t want him around the kids right now as she doesn’t trust that he’s sober,” a Kourtney insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Scott’s playboy actions have also reportedly severed his ties with the entire Kardashian family, except for one major member. Get the scoop on that, right here.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney and Scott will ever get back together after his Cannes hookups?

