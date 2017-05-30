Kourtney Kardashian Close To ‘Giving Up’ On Scott Disick As He Spirals Out Of Control

Uh oh! Scott Disick’s sexcapades in Cannes have proven to be the final straw for Kourtney Kardashian. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how his out of control partying and lady-loving antics have her ready to ‘give up’ on him for good.

It’s been a new day and a new lady as Scott Disick, 34, has been partying nonstop in Cannes and Monaco, going on the mother of all womanizing benders. It’s SO embarrassing for the Kardashian family — especially his ex and mother of his three kids Kourtney, 38, — to watch him put the moves on so many different ladies. “The Kardashians have pretty much reached the end of their rope with Scott. They’ve given him so many chances, not to mention opportunities, but he keeps ending-up throwing it back in their faces. It’s difficult though, because they’re all aware of the issues associated with addiction, look at poor Lamar (Odom). But, with Scott, it plays out like he’s just a womanizing a**hole,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Surprisingly, Kourtney has been the most understanding, and she’s always tried to be supportive of Scott, because he’s the father of her children, and she wants him to be in their lives. But, even she’s gotten to the point now where she’s close to giving up on him,” our insider adds. Scott has admitted he’s a sex addict, but he’s gone too far on his latest spree by having a different woman over at his Cannes villa every day. He’s gone through actress Bella Thorne, 19, ex Chloe Bartoli, 26, model Ella Ross, 21, and a bunch of other beauties in such a short time.

“She’s tried and tried and tried to get through to him. She’s tried tough love, she’s tried making him see he needs help, but Scott is spiraling out of control and he won’t listen to anyone right now. The Kardashians are basically waiting for him to hit rock bottom and realize he needs help, and hoping against hope that he doesn’t do too much damage in the meantime,” our insider adds.

Things were really looking up for Scott in 2016 after his 30 rehab stint in late 2015 seemed to have finally made him put his partying days behind him. His relationship with Kourtney became much friendlier and he was a better dad to their children. Now he’s back to drinking and womanizing, and that always leads to trouble for the reality star.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott’s behavior is shameful for a dad of three? Or is he just living up the single life?