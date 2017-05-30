Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. The reality star gave Andy Cohen the cold hard truth about her nasty feud with Taylor Swift on ‘Watch What Happens Live’. And, Kim served up some major sass when she revealed that there’s no love lost when it comes to Taylor!

Kim Kardashian, 36, hasn’t spoken one word to Taylor Swift, 27, after she “exposed” her on Snapchat in July 2016. The reality star spilled the tea when she appeared on WWHL on May 28 in LA. When an audience member asked Kim about “the best night of my life,” aka the feud, she brought the shade.

“After you did that, was it awkward between you and Kendall [Jenner, 21] or Kendall and Taylor, because Kendall was part of Taylor’s squad at the time?”, the audience member asked while the crowd roared, including Andy Cohen, 48. “I don’t know if Kendall was a part of her squad,” Kim said with a grin on her face. “I don’t think she was. Yeah, so, I don’t think it was awkward.” Mic drop! After that, Andy asked if Kim has spoken to Tay since the feud. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star just shrugged her shoulders while she shook her head [no].

In case you guys forgot, [which it’s nearly impossible to do], Kim exposed recordings of a phone call conversation between Kanye West, 39, and Taylor in July 2016. The pair had discussed Kanye’s hit, “Famous” before its release, because the rapper wanted to get permission from Taylor to use the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex.”

During the pleasant exchange, Taylor admitted that Ye’s usage of her name in the song was a “compliment.” And, she even added, “I really appreciate you telling me about it. That’s really nice… I would never have expected you to tell me about one of the lines in your song.” Nice, right?

But, sh-t hit the fan when the song dropped and Kanye referred to Taylor as “that bitch.” — lyrics she wasn’t told about. That’s when Tay hit the 2016 Grammys stage, where she pretty much called out Kanye for the song. During her Album of the Year acceptance speech, Taylor said, “… there are going to be people along the way who try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments and your fame.” And, that’s probably when the planning stages of Kim’s Snapchat plot began. Drama, drama, drama.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim should have called Taylor at the time instead of using Snapchat?