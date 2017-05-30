Kim Kardashian Reveals Real Reason She Split With Ex-Stylist Monica Rose

Kim Kardashian is finally breaking her silence! She’s the first to speak out after the Kardashian/Jenner gals mysteriously parted ways with longtime stylist, Monica Rose — so, what went wrong? WATCH and see what she had to say.

We were shocked to hear Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and the rest of the famous faces in the Kardashian/Jenner family were no longer working with Monica Rose — and now we finally have some information on what went down with their longtime stylist, that is, at least with Kim Kardashian. The hot mama appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, where Andy asked her about the feud during his game, “Plead the Fifth” — and Kim, 36, candidly set the record straight and offered up valuable insight regarding the split. “I haven’t worked with her in maybe four years, so my reason is not connected to this,” Kim said.

“But I will say that I read that it was said that she was the reason for my makeover — my makeover when I met Kanye — and I will say that Kanye got me a new team and we kind of documented it,” she added. “So I think people think that’s the reason, and for me, maybe that is the reason. I needed a new vibe.”

Although Kim parted ways with Monica years ago, her sisters continued to work with the stylist — in fact, Khloe and Monica worked together for an entire decade — and that’s why it was even more shocking when the Kardashian/Jenner gals all unfollowed her on social media as rumors swirled following their split. Although Kim didn’t share what actually caused the rift between Monica and her sisters, she definitely made it clear that something bigger went down between the stylist and the famous family. “You’d have to ask Khloe and Kendall and Kylie and the girls,” she said.

What do you think happened?